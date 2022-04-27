ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $245.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $212.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.86. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $183.39 and a twelve month high of $282.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.48.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 230,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,301,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

