Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.