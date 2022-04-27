Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 52,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

