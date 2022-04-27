IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

Shares of IEX stock traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,689. IDEX has a 52-week low of $181.66 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $3,449,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $1,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.15.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

