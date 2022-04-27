IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.
Shares of IEX stock traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,689. IDEX has a 52-week low of $181.66 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $3,449,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $1,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
About IDEX (Get Rating)
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
