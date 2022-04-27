IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-7.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93-2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion.IDEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.500-$7.630 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.15.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $4.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,689. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $181.66 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 973,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,050,000 after purchasing an additional 184,957 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in IDEX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of IDEX by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

