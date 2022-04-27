IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-7.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93-2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion.IDEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.500-$7.630 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.15.
Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $4.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,689. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $181.66 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 973,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,050,000 after purchasing an additional 184,957 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in IDEX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of IDEX by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
About IDEX (Get Rating)
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
