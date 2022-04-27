IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY22 guidance at $9.27-$9.59 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $455.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $518.63 and its 200-day moving average is $567.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $455.34 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.40.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

