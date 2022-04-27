IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
IEC Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $17.98.
About IEC Electronics (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IEC Electronics (IEC)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.