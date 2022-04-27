IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
IG Design Group stock opened at GBX 72.44 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £70.23 million and a PE ratio of 9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.76. IG Design Group has a 52 week low of GBX 58 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 305 ($3.89).
About IG Design Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.