IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

IG Design Group stock opened at GBX 72.44 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £70.23 million and a PE ratio of 9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.76. IG Design Group has a 52 week low of GBX 58 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 305 ($3.89).

About IG Design Group (Get Rating)

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

