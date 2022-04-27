Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

Independent Bank Group has raised its dividend by an average of 34.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Independent Bank Group has a payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Independent Bank Group to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Independent Bank Group stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,940. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $62.82 and a 1-year high of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.81. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $101,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $681,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,086 shares of company stock worth $992,298 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,044,000 after acquiring an additional 189,477 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 42,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBTX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

