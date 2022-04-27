Independent Bank Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.

Independent Bank Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Independent Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Independent Bank Group to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $69.25. The company had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average of $73.81. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $62.82 and a 1 year high of $80.14.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $208,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $101,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,086 shares of company stock valued at $992,298 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,044,000 after acquiring an additional 189,477 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 42,402 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

