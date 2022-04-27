Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.
Shares of IBCP stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.74. 3,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,184. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $441.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.
IBCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Independent Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.
