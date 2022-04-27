Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $88.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $76.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $93.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.36. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $289,425 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 851.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

