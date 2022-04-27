indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Shares of INDI stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.26. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.36.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $63,502.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,748 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $85,231.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,403 shares of company stock worth $2,354,177 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions. It offers its solution for advanced driver assistance systems, including light detection and ranging, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

