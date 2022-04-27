Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Given a C$0.60 Price Target at Raymond James

Indiva (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating) received a C$0.60 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 140.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Indiva stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 74,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,176. The firm has a market cap of C$36.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27. Indiva has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Indiva Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.