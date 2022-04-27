Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Given a C$0.60 Price Target at Raymond James

Indiva (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating) received a C$0.60 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 140.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Indiva stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 74,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,176. The firm has a market cap of C$36.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27. Indiva has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Indiva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

