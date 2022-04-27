Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 993.5% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Industria de Diseño Textil stock remained flat at $$11.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 531,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,578. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Research analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.1807 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is presently 47.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.18) to €24.50 ($26.34) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.00 ($24.73) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

