Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IFNNY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($48.39) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($51.83) to €48.40 ($52.04) in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.13) to €5.55 ($5.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.99.

Shares of IFNNY opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies (Get Rating)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infineon Technologies (IFNNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.