Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.91% and a negative net margin of 2,436.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INFI stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFI. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 16,742 shares during the period. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

