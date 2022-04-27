Ingersoll Rand (IR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IR stock opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $54.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,451,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,320,000 after acquiring an additional 99,680 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $8,239,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

