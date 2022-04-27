INNOVATE (VATE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:VATE opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $244.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.00. INNOVATE has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of INNOVATE in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in INNOVATE by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in INNOVATE during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in INNOVATE during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in INNOVATE during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. It provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services for use in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

