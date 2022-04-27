Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $147.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.51. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $146.38 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.51%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on IIPR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.