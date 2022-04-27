Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innoviva, Inc. is focused on the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company’s portfolio of respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited, including RELVAR(R)/BREO(R) ELLIPTA(R) and ANORO(R) ELLIPTA(R). Innoviva, Inc., formerly known as Theravance, Inc., is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of INVA opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.84% and a return on equity of 56.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Innoviva will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 5,385,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,926,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

