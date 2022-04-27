Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at National Bankshares

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 157,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,144. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.52. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$8.41 and a 12 month high of C$10.43. The stock has a market cap of C$273.52 million and a P/E ratio of 9.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.80.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

