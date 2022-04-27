Insider Buying: Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Acquires 25,315 Shares of Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,315 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $291,122.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,676,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,284,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 18,500 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $210,345.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 13,357 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $153,471.93.

On Thursday, March 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 18,589 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $228,272.92.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 19,613 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $250,065.75.

On Friday, February 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 148,956 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $1,920,042.84.

On Wednesday, January 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 127 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,714.50.

Shares of ALTG stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. 56,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,045. The company has a market cap of $368.94 million, a P/E ratio of -15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.07. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALTG. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

