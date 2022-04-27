Insider Buying: Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Insider Purchases 2,200 Shares of Stock

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) insider Graham Allan purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($19.88) per share, for a total transaction of £34,320 ($43,742.03).

Shares of Associated British Foods stock traded down GBX 8.29 ($0.11) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,540.21 ($19.63). The company had a trading volume of 1,091,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,901. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07. Associated British Foods plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,462.50 ($18.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,389 ($30.45). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,722.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,867.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 13.80 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

ABF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.77) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.31) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.14) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,478.33 ($31.59).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

