Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Purchases 18,500 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $210,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,695,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,756,914.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Friday, April 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,315 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $291,122.50.

On Tuesday, April 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 13,357 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $153,471.93.

On Friday, March 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 133,117 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $161,071.57.

On Monday, March 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 19,856 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $163,812.00.

On Friday, March 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 44,147 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $362,888.34.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 22,471 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $181,790.39.

On Monday, February 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,560.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 2,048 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,384.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 77,517 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $639,515.25.

On Friday, February 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 47,421 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $391,697.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY traded down $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.32. 360,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.60. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $91.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.78 and its 200-day moving average is $69.82.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 62.06% and a net margin of 25.57%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 25.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 115,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 21.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 123,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,992 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About B. Riley Financial (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal InvestmentsÂ-Communications, and Brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.