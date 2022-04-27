Insider Buying: Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Insider Buys 11,425 Shares of Stock

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) insider Mark Adrian Kirkland purchased 11,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £24,906.50 ($31,744.20).
Shares of KETL stock opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.67) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £432.98 million and a P/E ratio of 17.93. Strix Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 191.20 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 390 ($4.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 228.25.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Strix Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.
Strix Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.
