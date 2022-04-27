Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.65 per share, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,246.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

