Insider Selling: F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Sells 52,653 Shares of Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 52,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $517,578.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,285.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,104 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $500,037.92.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Mark Wahlberg sold 30,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $318,600.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Mark Wahlberg sold 29,400 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $302,526.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Mark Wahlberg sold 41,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $438,290.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Mark Wahlberg sold 52,098 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $548,070.96.

On Friday, April 8th, Mark Wahlberg sold 24,309 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $255,973.77.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Mark Wahlberg sold 69,223 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $736,532.72.

On Monday, April 4th, Mark Wahlberg sold 11,290 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $125,319.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Mark Wahlberg sold 200 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $2,214.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $145,049.28.

Shares of NYSE:FXLV traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.28. 389,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,942. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FXLV. Zacks Investment Research raised F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.

About F45 Training (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

