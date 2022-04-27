Insider Selling: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) SVP Sells 27,365 Shares of Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,591. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The business had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,087,000 after purchasing an additional 57,953 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after buying an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 237.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,257,000 after buying an additional 55,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 1,423.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 496,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,215,000 after buying an additional 463,488 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

