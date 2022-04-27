Insider Selling: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) SVP Sells 27,365 Shares of Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,591. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The business had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.
About SMART Global (Get Rating)
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SMART Global (SGH)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.