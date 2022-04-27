Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

IBP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.01. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $75.95 and a 52 week high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

