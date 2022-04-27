Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. Intapp has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $40.91.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

