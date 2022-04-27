Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences updated its Q2 guidance to $0.78-0.82 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.27-3.35 EPS.

Shares of IART traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,573. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $77.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,268 shares of company stock worth $15,050,939. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 686.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 34,651 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

