Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $392-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.99 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.27-3.35 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IART. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.56.

IART opened at $60.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.26. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $4,936,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,268 shares of company stock worth $15,050,939 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 686.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 34,651 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

