Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.27-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58-1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.78-0.82 EPS.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $60.61 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

IART has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.56.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,268 shares of company stock worth $15,050,939. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

