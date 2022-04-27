Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 827,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 398,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 215.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 226,470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth $1,106,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 93,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 8.3% in the third quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,476,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after buying an additional 113,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $29.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

