Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.32 Billion

Brokerages expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) to announce $18.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.30 billion to $18.39 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $75.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.55 billion to $76.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $77.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.23 billion to $80.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.61.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.79. The company has a market cap of $186.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $58.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

