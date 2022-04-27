Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:IQMDU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 4th

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IQMDU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 4th. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.10. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

