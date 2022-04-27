Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.53 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

IPAR traded down $2.91 on Tuesday, reaching $79.58. The company had a trading volume of 89,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,650. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.99.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.75.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 84.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after buying an additional 28,166 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.