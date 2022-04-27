Interfor Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.15 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Interfor in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.85. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$675.90 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IFP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

TSE:IFP opened at C$34.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.73. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$23.30 and a 1-year high of C$44.56.

Interfor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.