International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 1,630.4% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.49. 235,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.05.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 517.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.
