International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 1,630.4% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.49. 235,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.05.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 517.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HSBC cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 205 ($2.61) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.74) to GBX 196 ($2.50) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.16.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

