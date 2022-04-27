International Money Express (IMXI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect International Money Express to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. International Money Express has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 43.03%. The business had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $742.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.57.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $2,661,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 485.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in International Money Express by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in International Money Express by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in International Money Express by 12.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in International Money Express by 73.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

