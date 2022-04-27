International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 43.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMXI shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Money Express has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $2,661,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in International Money Express by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,853,000 after purchasing an additional 346,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Money Express by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,704,000 after buying an additional 66,185 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 31.1% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 238,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Money Express by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Money Express by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 73,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMXI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,925. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.57.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

