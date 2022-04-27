International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on INSW. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
INSW stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 3,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 697.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.
About International Seaways
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.
