International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of THM stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.47.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
