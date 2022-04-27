Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Up 20,900.0% in April

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,000 shares, an increase of 20,900.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ISNPY stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. 539,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,633. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76.

ISNPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.44) to €2.70 ($2.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.69) to €2.70 ($2.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.70 ($3.98) to €3.20 ($3.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.84.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

