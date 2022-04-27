Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE INUV opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

