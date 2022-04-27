Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $26.19.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.