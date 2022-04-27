Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.