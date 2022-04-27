Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 510.9% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.02. 56,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,790. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $46.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after buying an additional 281,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 68,986 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,587,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 94,812 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 463.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 162,829 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

