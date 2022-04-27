Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,425. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $47.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34.

