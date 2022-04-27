Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Invesco has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of IVZ stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.92. 17,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,097,252. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 250,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 18,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

