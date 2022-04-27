Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Invesco has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.
Shares of IVZ stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.92. 17,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,097,252. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79.
In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 250,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 18,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.
About Invesco (Get Rating)
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
