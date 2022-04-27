Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 53.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IVR opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.27. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -73.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,782.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,971,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,416,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,589,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 724,058 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,748,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 514,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

